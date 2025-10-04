Iran executes seven over killings of security forces, cleric

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iran executed two members of the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group for attacking civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan said on Sunday.

Iran on Saturday executed seven men convicted of killing security personnel and a cleric several years ago, the judiciary’s news agency Mizan reported.

Six of the men were ethnic Arab separatists accused of carrying out armed attacks and bombings in Khorramshahr, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, that killed four security forces.

The seventh, Saman Mohammadi Khiyareh, a Kurd, was convicted over the 2009 assassination of Mamousta Sheikhal-Islam, a pro-government Sunni cleric in the Kurdish city ofSanandaj.

Mizan said the men had links to Israel, a charge that rights groups say Tehran routinely uses against ethnic minorities to portray dissent as foreign-backed rather than homegrown.

Activists have also questioned Mohammadi Khiyareh’s case, noting he was only 15 or 16 at the time of the assassination, arrested at 19, and held for more than a decade before his execution. His conviction, they said, relied on confessions extracted under torture — a practice activists accuse Iranian courts of using regularly.

According to Amnesty International, Iranian authorities have executed more than 1,000 people so far in 2025, the highest annual figure recorded by the group in at least 15 years.

Reuters