Build wealth that survives tax shocks and rand volatility

'Resilience is the new North Star [for investors]', says Matthew Sumner, Outbound Investment Summit MD.

South African investors are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, fragile fiscal certainty, and a volatile rand. In this climate, resilience, not survival, has become the defining necessity for households, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals determined to safeguard their wealth.

The Outbound Investment Summit is coming to SA to share global insights and strategies to assist wealth resilience and ensure SA’s investors with significant assets are not left dangerously exposed when the storm hits.

Eskom’s April 2025 tariff hikes have driven operating and living costs higher, while July’s interest rate cut and easing inflation created a short-term window to rethink portfolios. But with GDP growth forecast at just 1.2% for 2025, delays in logistics reform, pending tax changes, and global trade pressures remain major concerns. Added to this, the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) greylist review and uncertainty around the African Growth and Opportunity Act’s (AGOA) renewal are heightening the need for compliant offshore strategies.

Matthew Sumner. (Outbound Investment Summit)

“Resilience is the new North Star,” says Matthew Sumner, MD of the Outbound Investment Summit. “With tariffs spiralling, fiscal policy in flux, and a rand that moves on headlines, South Africans need robust, diversified investment structures, not quick escape plans. Our summit is built for action. Delegates will leave with practical playbooks on compliant capital movement, succession planning, and global mobility solutions that protect family legacy. This is about expanding opportunity, not running for the exits.”

The Outbound Investment Summit 2025, scheduled for Johannesburg (October 14 to 15) and Cape Town (October 17), will convene a distinguished group of experts to share world-class strategies that strengthen wealth resilience and unlock new opportunities for South Africans.

The summit features a line-up of more than 30 international specialists, joined by leading South African voices. Together, they will explore global investment strategies, wealth protection, and mobility solutions. High-profile speakers include:

South African speakers

Martin Riekert, CCO of Momentum Investments;

Florbela Yates, MD of Equilibrium;

Anne Klein, founder of LuciaDeKlein Private Office; and

Phil Le Feuvre, head of Wealth Management & Employee Benefits at Mont Blanc Financial Services.

International speakers

His Excellency Calvin St Juste, executive chair of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit;

Jonathan Cardona, CEO of Residency Malta Agency;

Charmaine Quinland-Donovan, CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda; and

Nicholas Jones Juma, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Programme.

“Their perspectives on investment, global mobility, and wealth protection will anchor a programme designed to give delegates both strategic foresight and practical solutions,” says Sumner.

Conference sessions will cover:

Global tax structuring and compliance.

Estate and succession planning for family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Offshore trusts and second residency options.

Citizenship-by-investment pathways, including Portugal’s Golden Visa, Caribbean CBI programmes and Malta residency.

Strategic continuity planning for corporates and exporters navigating AGOA expiry and logistics reform.

Delegates will also benefit from curated networking opportunities, intimate advisory roundtables and matchmaking platforms, connecting them directly with international advisers.

Since its launch in 2010, the Outbound Investment Summit series has become a trusted connector for private and corporate client advisers, family offices and individuals expanding their horizons worldwide. SA, home to over 37,800 high-net-worth individuals controlling $651bn in wealth, is one of the fastest-growing markets for outbound advisory solutions and demand is accelerating as domestic uncertainty deepens.

Registration is open, with limited seats available for advisors. Click on one the following links for more information or to register:

To get a glimpse of what delegates can expect, watch the highlight reel below:

This article was sponsored by Outbound Investment Group.