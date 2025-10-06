Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege ‘inhumane detention conditions’ in Israel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg departs with other activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian expedition to Gaza, from the port of Barcelona, Spain, on August 31, 2025.

Nine members of the Gaza aid flotilla arrived home in Switzerland on Sunday after being deported by Israel, with some alleging they had been subjected to inhumane conditions while in detention, the group representing them said.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson rejected the allegations. The foreign ministry has previously said claims of mistreatment against detainees are “complete lies”.

Nineteen Swiss, including the former mayor of Geneva Remy Pagani, were aboard boats in the flotilla of dozens of vessels that tried to deliver aid to Israeli-blockaded Gaza.

They were taken into custody on Wednesday by Israeli forces who intercepted the flotilla at sea and taken to Israel’s Ktzi’ot prison, according to the Waves of Freedom flotilla group.

Nine of the group returned to Geneva on Sunday afternoon.

“The participants condemned the inhumane detention conditions and the humiliating and degrading treatment they suffered upon their arrest and incarceration,” the group said.

Israel said on Sunday the legal rights of the activists were being "fully upheld“, no physical force was used and detainees were given access to water, food and restrooms.

Detainees described conditions of sleep deprivation, lack of water and food, as well as some being beaten, kicked and locked in a cage.

Waves of Freedom said it is “deeply concerned” about the 10 Swiss who remain detained by Israel.

On Sunday the Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv visited the 10 in prison to provide consular protection.

“All are in relatively good health, given the circumstances,” it said, adding it is doing everything possible to ensure their prompt return.

The Waves of Freedom said some have gone on hunger strike and appear weakened.

Hundreds of other activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, were also detained in what was the latest attempt by activists to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, where it has been waging war since Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel.

Reuters