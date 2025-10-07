University of Fort Hare suspends academic activities for 48 hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students at the University of Fort Hare accuse management of negligence and silencing dissent as tensions over safety and governance intensify.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday suspended academic activities for 48 hours until Thursday.

This follows the Student Representative Council (SRC) sending a letter to the South African Union of Students (SAUS) reporting a fire incident at the student village.

According to the SRC, the fire safety systems failed to operate effectively, including smoke detectors and sprinklers.

“They failed to detect smoke and activate the alarm in time, and emergency exits were locked, hindering evacuation.”

In May a student — Yonela Marawule — died after she was found unconscious near an unfenced canal on campus. The SRC blamed her death on negligence by the university.

A family member has alleged that the UFH has not accepted accountability for her death.

Another student died in September near the Alice campus main gate, where the SRC argued the absence of patrol vehicles and security staff left students vulnerable, highlighting failures by the university to protect students.

In response to these safety concerns, the university’s management has suspended activities, including tests, seminars, proposal presentations, practicals and workshops.

However, to ensure continuity, management has asked academic staff to create catch-up plans and alternative arrangements for affected classes, ensuring students stay on track after approval from the head of department or faculty dean.

