Crowdfunding campaign launched to rebuild KZN guest lodge gutted in fire

Kijabe Lodge on the KwaZul-Natal north coast was gutted in a fire last week.

A crowdfunding campaign is under way for the owners of an upmarket KwaZulu-Natal lodge which was destroyed in a fire last week.

The fire ripped through the Kijabe Lodge, a well-known guesthouse on a farm between the coastal towns of Tinley Manor and Blythedale on the north coast.

Firefighters used more than 6,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown.

A Back-A-Buddy campaign was launched three days ago to help the owners, John and Jacqui Wilkes, who had no insurance coverage.

So far R151,000 of the R250,000 target has been achieved.

Some donors who contributed said they were devastated by the loss.

“This was such a happy, precious, memorable space in our time of unbearable pain — we’re so sorry for the heartbreak you are experiencing now,” said one.

“We have fond memories that we’ll treasure for our lifetime — so sorry for this tragic, devastating loss,” said another.

“We never imagined we’d be starting from zero at this age. We’re grateful for any help to rebuild what we lost,” said John Wilkes.

“The Wilkes family, long-time residents of KwaZulu-Natal and well-known in the community for decades, have suffered an unimaginable tragedy. Their family home — the heart of countless memories and gatherings — was destroyed by a sudden fire,“ the campaign stated.

“They had no insurance coverage. In just a few hours, they lost not only their home but nearly everything inside it: furniture, clothing, keepsakes and essentials.

“We are reaching out to friends, neighbours and the wider KZN family to help them get back on their feet.

“Every contribution will go directly toward rebuilding their home, replacing essentials and helping them recover stability after this devastating loss.”

