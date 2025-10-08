Government clears payment backlog for education assistants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Government has resolved delays in payment of education assistants under the basic education employment initiative. Stock photo.

Education assistants and general school assistants hired through the basic education employment initiative (BEEI) have finally started receiving their delayed payments, the government has confirmed.

The department of basic education (DBE), the department of employment and labour (DEL), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) announced they had resolved the payment issues after “intensive engagements which continued late into the night”.

According to their statement, alternative methods will now be used to verify the attendance of assistants, clearing the way for the UIF and the DEL to immediately release funds for the stipends.

“Payments to education assistants started flowing today at 10am,” said the statement, adding that those with Capitec and FNB accounts can expect the money to reflect today, while payments to other banks will take slightly longer due to normal inter-bank delays.

While stressing the need to follow financial regulations, the department admitted that the delays had caused unnecessary stress.

“We acknowledge that the delays in verifying attendance ... were unacceptable and caused undue hardship. For this, the government unreservedly apologises.”

Assurances were made that several changes are now being put in place to make sure this does not happen again. These include speeding up the verification process through a joint technical team, improving the Kwantu Payment System, and reviewing how compliance is monitored in the future.

“These steps demonstrate a commitment to balance accountability with compassion,” said the department.

Payments are usually processed either through the PERSAL system or directly by schools. These two methods will continue to be used, as they are already familiar to schools.

To keep things on track, the BEEI will now be a regular item on senior management meeting agendas from schools all the way to national level. The minister has also said there will be “consequence management” if anyone is found to have been negligent or failed to act on time.

