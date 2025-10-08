Pope Leo tells US bishops to address Trump’s immigration crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pope Leo XIV praying during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican in Italy on August 27 2025.

Pope Leo told US bishops visiting him at the Vatican on Wednesday that they should address how immigrants are being treated by President Donald Trump’s hardline policies, attendees said, in the latest push by the pontiff on the issue.

Leo, the first US pope, was handed dozens of letters from immigrants describing their fears of deportation under the Trump administration’s policies during the meeting, which included bishops and social workers from the US-Mexico border.

“Our Holy Father is personally concerned about these matters,” El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, who took part in the meeting, told Reuters. “He expressed his desire that the US Bishops’ Conference would speak strongly on this issue.

“It means a lot to us to know of his personal desire that we continue to speak out.”

Reuters