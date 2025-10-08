SA’s first creative academy inside a live studio to open in February

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s first creative academy situated within a fully operational production studio is set to open in February next year, promising to transform the way young people enter the country’s growing creative economy.

The Media City Academy (MCA), based at Media City Studios in Randburg, will combine accredited qualifications with hands-on industry experience. It offers students the chance to learn and work on live productions from day one.

Head of school Zenobia Simelane said the idea for the academy was born out of the need to bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness. “South Africa’s creative economy contributes more than R160bn to GDP and provides jobs for more than 6% of the workforce. However, too often, young people leave traditional institutions with theoretical knowledge but little real-world readiness. We built MCA to close that gap,” she said.

The academy’s model was developed over five years through partnerships with leaders such as the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) and Black Brain Pictures. “We ran pilot projects, from masterclasses with top industry professionals to on-set internships, to test and prove the approach,” said Simelane. “MCA was built methodically, with both academic integrity and industry relevance at its core.”

MCA’s curriculum will be weighted at 70% practical training and 30% theory, ensuring students gain both technical and soft skills. “Students learn best by doing,” said Simelane. “Every set experience is structured. They don’t just observe, they have clear deliverables and are assessed by industry heads of department.”

Students will also benefit from partnerships with production houses such as Black Brain Pictures, Women in Film, Seriti Films, and Amafu Productions, gaining credits on films, commercials, dramas and digital campaigns. The academy is already in talks with partners in the UAE, the US, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius, the Netherlands and Germany to expand its international reach.

According to Simelane, the academy’s approach directly addresses the Human Sciences Research Council’s findings that 31% of companies do not hire graduates due to a lack of practical experience. “We answer this challenge directly. Students graduate with real production credits, mentorship and entrepreneurial skills that allow them to create opportunities instead of waiting for them,” she said.

MCA’s programmes will include a film and television qualification for matriculants, a foundational programme for Grade 11 learners and an online course for working professionals. Each programme includes an entrepreneurship module. Entrepreneurship is built into every programme so that graduates leave with the ability to run businesses, create work for themselves, and even employ others.

“Youth unemployment is 46%, and the creative industry is driven by freelancing and gig work. It would be irresponsible to only prepare students for employment,” said Simelane.

The academy is accredited by SAQA and MICT SETA and aligns with both the National Development Plan (NDP 2030) and the National Skills Development Plan, which promote stronger industry linkages and job creation through skills development.

For students outside Johannesburg, MCA has partnered with accommodation providers such as DigsConnect to offer safe and affordable housing. While the academy is not NSFAS-funded, students can apply for support through MICT SETA, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), and FUNDI.

Beyond employability, MCA aims to help position Johannesburg as a global hub for African storytelling. “What’s been missing is a structured pipeline of talent that is accredited and industry-ready,” said Simelane. “MCA ensures Johannesburg has a constant supply of multi-skilled, accredited talent.”

Looking ahead, MCA plans to expand across Africa and introduce international exchange programmes. “Our goal is to become Africa’s benchmark for creative training, not just a school, but an incubator for original African content and a launchpad for sustainable careers,” said Simelane.

“For students, it’s more than a qualification, it’s the beginning of careers, businesses and futures,” she added. “For parents, it’s the peace of mind in knowing that your child is entering an academy built carefully with their future in mind. At MCA we say, ‘Welcome to your origin story.’”

Applications for the February 2026 intake are open.

