DA and ANC Youth League call for urgent intervention as Fort Hare crisis deepens

The DA and ANCYL have called for urgent interventions and accountability as unrest continues to rock University of Fort Hare.

The crisis at the University of Fort Hare has sparked reactions as political parties call for urgent steps to end the chaos after violent protests that forced the shutdown of both the Alice and East London campuses.

Students were ordered to vacate the university premises by 5pm on Thursday, after at least six buildings were torched and teaching suspended.

The DA has condemned the violence, saying that while students’ frustrations are understandable, the destruction of property and intimidation of staff and students cannot be justified.

DA MP Delmaine Christians said the DA had asked parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education to hold an emergency meeting to find solutions and ensure safety on campuses. “We need a clear recovery plan and accountability framework from both the department and university management,” she said.

The DA wants an independent forensic investigation into what it called “sponsored violence and criminality,” and independent mediation to address disputes around the student representative council (SRC).

Christians said the property damage could amount to between R250m and R500m, warning that it had put students’ futures at risk. “There is no justification for burning public property, endangering lives, or derailing the academic year of thousands of students, many of whom were preparing for their final examinations,” she said.

“The priority now must be restoring order, protecting lives and safeguarding learning.”

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) said the crisis reflected serious governance problems at Fort Hare. While condemning the violence, the Youth League said students’ grievances about leadership, transparency, and representation were valid.

“The recent violent protests and shutdown are symptoms of deep-seated governance failures,” the ANCYL said. It also noted complaints about the unlawful extension of the vice-chancellor’s term, victimisation of students and workers, and the erosion of democratic student representation.

The league called for an independent investigation into governance issues, the reinstatement of democratic SRC elections and a mediation process to rebuild trust between management, students and staff.

The ANCYL welcomed the intervention of higher education minister Buti Manamela and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who have both sent teams to the university to help restore calm.

“Higher education institutions must be spaces of learning and empowerment, not battlegrounds of fear and administrative arrogance,” said the league.

Both organisations have urged all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, accountability and safety so Fort Hare can return to normal operations and protect its historic legacy.

TimesLIVE