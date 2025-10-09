Gauteng records 13,981 cases of child sexual abuse in four years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In September Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko reported 23,691 pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 19, of which 4,840 were terminated. Of these, 374 were girls aged 10 to 14.

The safety of young children in Gauteng, particularly girls, is under threat, with 13,981 cases of child sexual abuse formally reported over the past four financial years.

In questions in the Gauteng legislature, the DA wanted to know how statutory rape cases involving girls under 16 are recorded and investigated, how many form 22s have been completed over the past five years and how health-care and social workers are trained to implement the Children’s Act in these cases.

A form 22 is a mandatory legal report for reporting alleged child abuse, neglect or children in need of care and protection in terms of the Children’s Act.

Gauteng social development MEC Faith Mazibuko said the department and its designated child protection organisations (funded by the province) receive cases of statutory rape and provide psychosocial support interventions.

The department and its designated child protection organisations have compiled statistics on Form 22s. Previously, the co-ordination and management of form 22s were not clearly outlined, resulting in some forms being submitted directly to the national department of social development, while others went to provincial or regional offices,” she said.

“The process has been streamlined over the past four years to improve the management of form 22s.”

Breakdown of reported rape cases (form 22s):

2022/2023: 5,432 cases;

2023/2024: 3,585 cases;

2024/2025: 3,634 cases; and

2025/2026: 1,330 cases.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Gauteng Clinical Forensic Medical Services and Thuthuzela Care Centre’s reported 474 cases of child sexual abuse in 2022/2023 and 257 cases in 2023/2024, all documented and handed over to social workers.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga described the situation as alarming and disheartening.

“It is heartbreaking that innocent children are sexually abused, growing up as victims of a serious violation that severely affects their future,” he said.

“As the DA, we demand that the Gauteng departments of education, social development, health and community safety work together to report statutory rape cases to the police to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The figures paint a deeply troubling picture of rising violence against children, many of them between the ages of 10 and 16. Behind each statistic lies a story of trauma, fear and stolen innocence, a growing crisis that demands urgent and co-ordinated action from authorities.”

