UCT climbs global rankings, remains Africa’s top university

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela says the university's global rise reflects the hard work and commitment of its academic community. File photo.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has strengthened its treputation as Africa’s leading university, jumping 16 places in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

UCT now ranks 164th out of 2,191 universities worldwide, placing it in the top 7.5% globally. This marks a steady rise from its 2025 position of 180th out of 2,092 universities and its 2024 rank of 167th out of 1,907 institutions.

The results were announced at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, from October 7 to 9.

UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela said the university’s improved ranking reflected the hard work of its people. “Our rise is a testament to the continuous pursuit of excellence by our staff and students. It is their dedication to rigorous scholarship, transformative teaching and meaningful engagement with society that drives UCT forward,” he said.

“This achievement belongs to every member of the university community who strives daily to make UCT not only a leading African institution, but a globally respected one.”

UCT’s strongest performance was in the Research Quality pillar, where it ranked 153rd globally, a notable jump from 183rd last year. It also improved in the Research Environment category, climbing from 188th to 166th.

“To rise in both absolute terms and percentile position in a more crowded global arena is particularly gratifying,” said Moshabela. “Our continued leadership in the Research Quality pillar confirms that UCT is producing work that matters,” said Moshabela.

UCT’s research continues to attract global attention and citations, underscoring its influence and impact in international scholarship.

The Times Higher Education rankings assess universities across five key areas:

teaching (the learning environment) – weighted at 29.5%;

research environment (volume, income, reputation) – weighted at 29%;

research quality (citations, research strength, excellence, influence) – weighted at 30%;

international outlook (staff, students, research collaboration) – weighted at 7.5%; and

industry engagement (income, patents) – weighted at 4%.

UCT noted that while these indicators are important, they do not always capture the full scope of what institutions in the Global South contribute, particularly in areas such as community engagement and social transformation.

Even so, UCT’s balanced performance across teaching, research and collaboration helped it maintain its status as the highest-ranked university in Africa.

TimesLIVE