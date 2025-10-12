News

Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources say

Municipal employees raise a Saudi Arabia flag, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 11, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, two security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Two diplomats were also wounded, the security sources said. They said the diplomats’ car overturned on a curve on a road 50km from the city.

It’s unclear if the diplomats were members of Qatar’s negotiating team, which along with Egyptian officials in Sharm el-Sheikh helped deliver earlier this week an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host on Monday a global summit aimed at finalising an agreement.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

Grades R and 8 placements to begin on Thursday

2

Two arrested for alleged corruption related to learners’ licences to apply for bail

3

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

4

Tight security for Mthethwa’s funeral

5

What is happening at Fort Hare is criminal: higher education minister Manamela

Top Stories