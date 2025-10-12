News

WATCH LIVE | Nkosinathi Mthethwa’s state funeral

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Honouring a life of service.

Family, friends, government ministers, diplomats and political leaders have gathered to bid their final farewell to the country’s late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa’s funeral is being held in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Mthethwa would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.

The body of Mthethwa, who served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris, was found on September 30 on the street outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, just hours after he sent messages to his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, telling her he would take his own life.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor's choice

1

Grades R and 8 placements to begin on Thursday

2

Two arrested for alleged corruption related to learners’ licences to apply for bail

3

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

4

Tight security for Mthethwa’s funeral

5

What is happening at Fort Hare is criminal: higher education minister Manamela

Top Stories