WATCH LIVE | Nkosinathi Mthethwa’s state funeral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Family, friends, government ministers, diplomats and political leaders have gathered to bid their final farewell to the country’s late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa’s funeral is being held in KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Mthethwa would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.

The body of Mthethwa, who served as South Africa’s head of mission in Paris, was found on September 30 on the street outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, just hours after he sent messages to his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, telling her he would take his own life.

TimesLIVE