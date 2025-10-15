Fake news sparks confusion about school admissions - education department sets record straight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of basic education has warned the public about false messages circulating on social media regarding admission requirements for public schools, especially concerning pupils without documents.

A poster doing the rounds online claims undocumented pupils should not be allowed into schools. The department said this is false and harmful.

“No child may be turned away from school because they don’t have documents. Every child has the right to education. That’s the law,” the department said.

It said the South African Schools Act, recently updated under the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, states children must be admitted to school, even if they don’t have birth certificates, identity cards or other official paperwork.

Schools are not allowed to refuse admission to pupils because of missing documents. They are expected to help parents and guardians get the right documents while the child continues to attend school.

Including the admission documents is mainly for administrative purposes, such as confirming a child’s identity and the details of their parents or guardian. The documents do not determine whether a child qualifies for education.

The department listed documents for a pupil’s admission, depending on their background:

South African pupils: birth certificate and parents’ IDs.

Children of foreign nationals: birth certificate, passports and visas or permits.

Refugees and asylum seekers: asylum or refugee documents.

Children in alternative care: court order for guardianship.

Undocumented pupils: must be admitted and schools must assist in getting documents.

The education department said the fake news being spread appears to be an effort to create panic and stir negative feelings against undocumented children, some of whom are South African but have not received official paperwork.

“This kind of misinformation is dangerous. It goes against our constitution and our values of equality and inclusivity.”

The department stressed the right to basic education applies to every child in South Africa, no matter their nationality or legal status. Schools must be welcoming, safe spaces for learning and development.

“The department will not allow any pupil to be victimised, excluded or intimidated because of their documentation status.”

