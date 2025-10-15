Search under way for two light aircraft missing in KZN midlands fog

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A search and rescue operation is underway in KZN for two missing aircraft.

KwaZulu-Natal rescue teams were searching for two missing aircraft that failed to arrive at their destination after a Mayday call was made from Nottingham in the midlands to air traffic control on Wednesday.

The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) said it was alerted to a light aircraft that relayed a Mayday call to air traffic control.

“The ARCC immediately alerted search and rescue teams through the KwaZulu-Natal early warning network to activate a search and rescue operation. In total, the ARCC is co-ordinating a search and rescue operation for two aircraft that failed to arrive at their destination,” said ARCC operations chief Gregory Critchley.

There is poor visibility in the area due to heavy fog.

The operation is led by the SAPS search and rescue team in KwaZulu-Natal, assisted by SARZA KZN, Mountain SAR, HAMNET, K9SARA, Midlands EMS, IPSS search and Rescue, Freddies Fire Services and Clandestine Drone Operations.

“Any sightings of the missing aircraft or information, please contact the ARCC +27635054164 or +27635055485 immediately. Further information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” said Critchley.