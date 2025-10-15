Umalusi gives green light for 2025 matric exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umalusi Senior Manager, Dr Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo said the 2025 matric exams are on track and ready to commence. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

In a report presented by Umalusi Senior Manager, Dr Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo, the 2025 matric exams are on track and ready to commence. Picture: GALLO IMAGES (, gallo)

Umalusi has approved the writing of the 2025 end-of-year matric exams.

The education quality assurance council said on Wednesday it had completed its role of monitoring and verifying the readiness of the public and private assessment bodies to manage and conduct the 2025 exams.

The assessment bodies are the department of basic education (DBE), the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai).

More than 1-million candidates across the three bodies are registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Umalusi said as part of its quality assurance mandate, it was required to assess the levels of readiness of the bodies to conduct, administer and manage the exams before they start. The council uses a framework that focuses on a number of areas, including:

management of exams;

registration of candidates;

registration of exam centres; and

printing, packaging and distribution of question papers.

The council said all assessment bodies have successfully completed registration of candidates.

It said the DBE has 903,561 full-time and part-time candidates registered, the IEB has 17,896 candidates and SACAI has 6,405 candidates.

Umalusi senior manager Dr Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo said the 2025 matric exams are on track and ready to commence.

“Umalusi is satisfied that all candidates have been registered for the 2025 end-of-year examinations in accordance with the relevant assessments and examinations regulations,” Dliwayo said.

She said more than 1-million candidates will write examinations at about 9,400 examination centres spread across the four assessment bodies.

For the NSC, DBE has established 6,955 examination centres.

“The IEB has established 263 examination centres, Sacai has 83.”

The exams are set to begin on October 21.

TimesLIVE