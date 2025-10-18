Blast at explosives plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan kills three people, governor says

Three people were killed and five injured in a blast at the Avangard explosives plant in the city of Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan region, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said on Saturday via his Telegram channel.
The explosion at the plant occurred on Friday evening.
Forensic experts are investigating the cause of the blast, Khabirov said, denying it was caused by Ukrainian drone strikes.
The emergency services said on Saturday they had completed search and rescue operations at the Sterlitamak plant, which had continued throughout the night.
The Avangard plant manufactures industrial explosives and dismantles ammunition.
Since 2022, the plant has been controlled by the Russian state industrial conglomerate Rostec.
Reuters
