Lumka Oliphant fired as power struggles, scandals rock social development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of social development (DSD) has fired its outspoken head of communications Lumka Oliphant in the latest chapter of infighting, disciplinary battles, and corruption claims in the troubled ministry.

Oliphant, known for her close ties to former minister Bathabile Dlamini, confirmed her dismissal on Friday. She believes her attempts to expose wrongdoing have made her a target.

“Many black professionals have been purged and silenced because we fear for our lives and where our next job will come from,” she said. “Anyone who dares to speak against an executive will lose everything.”

Her axing by director-general Peter Netshipale comes on the eve of his own disciplinary hearing for gross dishonesty, dereliction of duty, and bringing the department into disrepute. Tomorrow, he will have to respond to these charges, highlighting the chaos at the top of the department.

DSD spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said Oliphant was dismissed for “gross violation of security clearance, breach of communication policy, gross insolence and bringing the department into disrepute”.

She said the department would not engage with Oliphant’s social media posts and that any challenge to her dismissal should follow legal channels.

Oliphant, however, insists she was punished for raising concerns about corruption, nepotism and political interference under minister Sisisi Tolashe who took over the portfolio after the formation of the government of national unity.

Oliphant’s tenure was already marked by controversy — from her vocal defence of Dlamini during the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) crisis to her clashes with Tolashe over questionable appointments and internal investigations.

Oliphant accused Tolashe of protecting special adviser Ngwako Kgatla, who faced past disciplinary charges for double salaries, as well as appointing his niece as her personal assistant. She also criticised a R3m DSD delegation trip to New York involving senior officials, including deputy director-general Siza Magangoe — a trip later exposed by the Sunday Times and questioned in parliament.

The day after the exposé, Oliphant was suspended and accused of “weaponising” the story and of irregular spending — allegations that have since not been backed by the auditor-general’s report.

The DSD has been beset by scandals for months. Former Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula was suspended despite a finding of no wrongdoing by the public protector.

Confusion has also persisted over Netshipale’s contract term, with Tolashe forced to backtrack after telling parliament he had a five-year contract when cabinet had approved just one year.

Adding to the upheaval, former chief of staff Zanele Simmons was dismissed without warning on October 10. She has since taken her case to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the Labour Court ruled it lacked jurisdiction.

Simmons’s lawyer said the court made a no-costs order and that the DSD’s claim that her case was dismissed with costs was “incorrect and misleading”.

With Oliphant and Netshipale under fire, and senior staff either suspended or sacked, insiders warn the department’s turmoil risks paralysing its ability to deliver services to millions of South Africans who depend on social grants.

“I may have been clumsy in telling my story,” Oliphant said. “But I have no regrets. The facts I shared are true.”