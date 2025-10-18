Matric exams good to go, but deep inequalities in schools remain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Gugulethu Mashinini and Kabungane Biyela

It’s all systems go for the 2025 matric exams, which will see more than a million pupils sit for their final exams.

Experts have urged pupils to strike a balance between studying, resting and practising self-care.

Educational psychologist Prof Kobus Maree said exams test more than knowledge; they test emotional resilience. He advised pupils to manage time effectively, rest properly and avoid late-night cramming.

Jessie-Anne Bird, supervising educational psychologist at the Neurodiversity Centre KZN, said following a consistent daily routine was one of the best ways to manage anxiety.

“Our nervous systems settle when the day follows a familiar rhythm,” she said. “Consistent sleep, regular meals and structured study blocks are more effective than marathon cramming sessions.”

This week the national quality assurance body Umalusi said both public and private assessment bodies were “by and large ready” for the exams.

Umalusi said it was satisfied that strict security measures were in place to protect the printing, packaging, storage and distribution of question papers. While the exact security protocols remain confidential, the body confirmed that all systems were secure and closely monitored to prevent leaks or tampering.

Exam centres have been risk-rated as low, medium or high risk depending on factors such as past irregularities or private ownership.

Data from the basic education department highlights South Africa’s ongoing education gap. It was revealed through a question by Mmusi Maimane of Build One South Africa (Bosa) to minister Siviwe Gwarube that a low percentage of schools were producing high results.

The data showed that just 28% of schools offering mathematics produced 90% of all distinctions, while 24% of schools achieved 90% of distinctions in physical science. In accounting, 28% of schools accounted for most top results, and in economics the figure was 34%.

The department said this highlighted deep inequality in the education system, with most high-performing schools concentrated in urban areas and equipped with better resources, infrastructure and experienced teachers.

Jacob Nambo, the principal of Moropa Secondary School in Limpopo’s Madisha Ditoro village, said they were determined to build on last year’s 73.8% pass rate.

“All participating invigilators have received training already. Exam material that needs to be at school prior to examinations is available, and the exam rooms are also ready,” he said.

After noting poor parental involvement last year, the school focused on early engagement with families and provided Saturday classes, study camps and evening sessions to boost performance.

“We provide them with additional resources in the form of videos to see how simple it is to pass. We have also invited former students to share their experience of making it in matric,” Nambo said.

He added that based on his team’s commitment, they were hoping for a 100% pass.

At Redhill School in Johannesburg’s Sandton suburb, executive head Joseph Gerassi said readiness was a result of years of preparation.

“By the time our students reach Grade 12 they’ve already spent three years developing key examination and study skills from essay and answering techniques to time management, critical thinking and personal goal-setting,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on being a calm, organised and well-supported environment that allows students to focus solely on performing at their best.”

Marking will begin on November 15 and end on December 18, with results released on January 9 next year.