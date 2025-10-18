Trump administration freezes $11bn more in infrastructure spending in shutdown fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Trump administration will freeze a further $11bn worth of infrastructure projects in Democratic states due to the ongoing government shutdown, White House budget director Russell Vought said on Friday.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will pause work on “low priority” projects in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Boston and Baltimore, Vought said on social media, adding the projects could eventually be cancelled.

The money includes $600m for two ageing, federally-owned bridges spanning the Cape Cod canal in Massachusetts that are slated for replacement and carry millions of travelers yearly.

California says Trump ‘weaponising his federal shutdown’

Massachusetts governor Maura Healey and the state’s US senators said that despite Vought’s post, “we have not received any information from the federal government regarding this action ... This project is moving forward with funding appropriated by a bipartisan Congress and lawfully awarded by the federal government.”

The White House office of management and budget said President Donald Trump “wants to reorient how the federal government prioritises Army Corps projects”.

His administration has already frozen at least $28bn for transportation and energy projects in cities and states controlled by Democratic politicians, as the Republican president pressures his opponents in Congress to end the shutdown, which began on October 1.

Trump has also vowed to cut “Democrat agencies” and sought to eliminate 4,100 federal jobs as he looks to inflict pain on his political opposition.

The Army Corps projects include a waterfront park in San Francisco, restoring aquatic habitat in Restoration, California, and water and wastewater systems in New York City, OMB said.

New York projects account for $7bn of the total. Other affected projects are in Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Delaware, OMB said.

All of these states voted against Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

OMB said many of the projects sit in “sanctuary jurisdictions” that have resisted the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The Army Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for California governor Gavin Newsom said, “Halting lifesaving levee and infrastructure projects that protect red and blue communities alike puts Americans at risk ... Trump is weaponising his federal shutdown to attack communities and Americans he perceives as his political enemies.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul responded to Vought on X: “Good luck with that. We’ll be in touch.”

Reuters