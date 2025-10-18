Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A drone view shows people gathering at Nasser hospital as they welcome freed Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has released the last surviving hostages it was holding in Gaza, in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, under the terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

In the days after the initial October 13 release, Hamas handed over the bodies of some of the deceased hostages it had been holding. Here are some details about the 20 living hostages released on Monday and hostages still in Gaza, all of them declared dead:

Nova hostages

Most of the living hostages released were abducted from the site of the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel.

They include Evyatar David, 24, who was videoed by Hamas in August, looking skeletally thin and digging what he said in the video was his own grave; pianist Alon Ohel, 24, and Avinatan Or, 32. A video showing Or’s abduction with his girlfriend Noa Argamani pleading for her life and reaching desperately towards him as he was marched alongside her on foot circulated across the globe. Argamani was rescued in June. The couple reunited soon after Or’s release.

Hostages taken from kibbutzim

Seven of the hostages were taken from their homes on kibbutzim, small communities near the Gaza border. They include twins Gali and Ziv Berman, 28, and brothers Ariel Cunio, 28, and David Cunio, 35, who were abducted with his wife Sharon and toddler daughters. Sharon and the girls were released in a brief November 2023 truce.

Israeli soldiers

Matan Angrest, 22, and Nimrod Cohen, 20, are Israeli conscript soldiers who were seized by Hamas militants in the battles of October 7 and released on Monday.

Foreigners

There are three foreigners among the 18 remaining hostages in Gaza. All three, a Tanzanian student and two Thai workers, have been pronounced dead in absentia. The body of Nepalese student Bipin Joshi was handed over by Hamas on Monday.

Deceased

All the hostages still in Gaza were declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities, based on forensics and intelligence.

One of the deceased is an Israeli soldier killed in a 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The remainder were all among the 251 hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which precipitated the war. Some were already dead when taken, others were slain by the captors or killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Hamas has indicated that recovering some of the bodies may take time, as not all burial sites are known. A special international task force is meant to help locate them all.

Reuters