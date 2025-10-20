JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is looking for qualified candidates to fill 14 positions.

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill the following positions.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer or appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloured and white people, Indians, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Chief director: Medical Benefits

Note: This is a re-advertisement. Applicants who previously applied are encouraged to re-apply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/24

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R1,494,900 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 14)

Requirements:

MBChB degree, or any healthcare and allied health-related qualification (NQF Level 7), or BCom accounting, business science or Bachelor of Science in finance.

Minimum five years’ appropriate experience at a senior management service level in a medical claims processing environment.

Statutory body requirements: if an incumbent is a practitioner, registration with HPCSA and or SANC is required.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 885 8624

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Director: COID Services

Note: Two posts available in difference provincial offices, one in Mpumalanga and one in Limpopo.

Mpumalanga

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/25

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in Mpumalanga

Remuneration: R 1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) as recognised by SAQA in public administration, public management, operations management, production management, business management, business administration, administrative management, management, financial accounting, cost and management accounting, auditing, MBChB, HRM, nursing or occupational therapy.

Five years’ functional experience at a middle management level in a claim processing, medical claims or insurance processing environment.

Enquiries: Contact Rev MG Sibanyoni on 013 655 8700

Applications*:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Mpumalanga Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-MP-COID@LABOUR.gov.za

Jobs-MP-COID@LABOUR.gov.za Post: Private Bag x7263, Emalahleni, 1035

Private Bag x7263, Emalahleni, 1035 Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, Labour Building, corner Hofmeyer Street and Beatty Avenue, Emalahleni

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Limpopo

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/26

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in Limpopo.

Remuneration: R 1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) as recognised by SAQA in public administration, public management, operations management, production management, business management, business administration, administrative management, management, financial accounting, cost and management accounting, auditing, MBChB, HRM, nursing or occupational therapy.

Five years’ functional experience at a middle management level in a claim processing, medical claims or insurance processing environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms MS Lebogo on 015 290 1662/1768/1699

Applications*:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Limpopo Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-LP@LABOUR.gov.za

Jobs-LP@LABOUR.gov.za Post: Private Bag X9368, Polokwane, 0700

Private Bag X9368, Polokwane, 0700 Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, 42a Schoeman Street, Polokwane

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Director: Internal Audit

Note: This is a re-advertisement. Applicants who previously applied are encouraged to re-apply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/27

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in internal audit, accounting or cost and management accounting.

Certification as a certified internal auditor (CIA) is required. Certification as a professional internal auditor (PIA) is an added advantage.

Statutory body requirements: Institute of Internal Auditors.

Five years’ experience at a middle/ senior management level in an internal audit environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 885 8624

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Director: Anti-corruption and Integrity

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/28

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R1,216,824 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 13)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) in internal auditing, finance or forensic investigation or BProc or LLB.

Five years’ experience at a middle management level in a forensic investigations, auditing or legal environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms F Fakir on 012 885 8624

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Assistant director: Pension Payments

Note: This is a re-advertisement. Applicants who previously applied are encouraged to re-apply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/29

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R582,444 per annum (SR 10)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in financial management, internal audit, financial accounting, auditing or cost and management accounting.

Four years’ functional experience in a pensions, payroll administration or benefits service environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms Y Tshidada on 060 989 8361

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Assistant director: Client Services

Note: Six posts available in different provincial offices: three in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, one in the Free State and one in the Northern Cape.

Gauteng

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/30

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in Gauteng

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in customer services, management, customer relations, contact centre management, office administration management, communication or marketing.

Four years’ functional experience in a public management environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience in a processing environment.

Enquires: Contact Mr T Mokoena on 011 853 0312

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Gauteng Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-GP1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-GP1@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 4560, Johannesburg, 2001

PO Box 4560, Johannesburg, 2001 Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, 47 Empire Road, Parktown

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

KwaZulu-Natal

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/31

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in KwaZulu-Natal

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in customer services, management, customer relations, contact centre management, office administration management, communication or marketing.

Four years’ functional experience in a public management environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience in a processing environment.

Enquires: Contact Mr TB Gumede on 031 366 2355

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-KZN8@labour.gov.za

Jobs-KZN8@labour.gov.za Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, 267 Anton Lembede Street, Durban

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Free State

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/32

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in the Free State

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in customer services, management, customer relations, contact centre management, office administration management, communication or marketing.

Four years’ functional experience in a public management environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience in a processing environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms E Maneli on 051 505 6203

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Free State Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-fs1@labour.gov.za

Jobs-fs1@labour.gov.za Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, Laboria House, 43 Charlotte Maxeke Street, Bloemfontein

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Northern Cape

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/33

Centre: Compensation Fund Provincial Office in the Northern Cape

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in customer services, management, customer relations, contact centre management, office administration management, communication or marketing.

Four years’ functional experience in a public management environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience in a processing environment.

Enquires: Contact Ms S Kleinsmith on 053 838 1517

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Provincial Operations, and marked for the attention of Human Resource Management Northern Cape Provincial Office, can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-NCKIM@labour.gov.za

Jobs-NCKIM@labour.gov.za Post: Private Bag X 5012, Kimberley, 8301

Private Bag X 5012, Kimberley, 8301 Hand delivery: Department of employment & labour, corner Compound and Pniel Road, Kimberley

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Assistant director: HR Operations

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/34

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in human resource management.

Four years’ functional experience in a human resource administration and recruitment and selection environment, of which two years must be at a supervisory level.

Enquires: Contact Mr MM Chuene on 060 531 5131

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Assistant director: Internal Audit Quality Assurance

Note: This is a re-advertisement applicants who previously applied are encouraged to re-apply.

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/35

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (SR 09)

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) as recognised by SAQA in internal audit, accounting or cost and management accounting.

Internal audit technician (IAT) certification required. Professional internal auditor (PIA) certificaiton an added advantage. Certificate in performing effective quality assessment (Peqa) or quality assurance assessor/validator an added advantage.

Four years’ functional experience in an internal audit environment, of which two years must be at a supervisory level within a quality assurance environment.

Enquires: Contact Mr PS Zwane on 082 310 4510

Applications:

Applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be submitted via:

Email: Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za Post: PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001

PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 Hand delivery: Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria

NB: See important information regarding applications below.

Closing date: October 27 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online)

Important notes regarding applications

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Applications must include a Z83 application form and CV only — these must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). A JPEG (picture/snapshot) application will not be accepted.

Alternatively, applications can be delivered via post or by hand to the address associated with the post you wish to apply for.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake a pre-entry practical exercise as part of the assessment method to determine their suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements.

The requirements for applications for senior management service (SMS) posts include the successful completion of a SMS pre-entry programme (Nyukela) as endorsed by the National School Government (NSG).

Prior to appointment, a candidate should therefore have proof that they have registered for the pre-entry certificate and have completed the course. The cost for Nyukela is at the applicant’s own expense. The course is available via the NSG website under the name “Certificate for entry into the SMS”. Click here for the full details.



All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical competency exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which will be communicated by the department.



Following the interview and technical exercise, the selection panel will recommend candidates to attend generic managerial competencies using the mandated department of public service & administration SMS competency assessment tools.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

Note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

For more details on each post, see the department of employment & labour’s website.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.