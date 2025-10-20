Task team begins work to stabilise College of Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education minister Buti Manamela's task team has begun its work to stabilse College of Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

The special task team appointed to stabilise and restore confidence at the College of Cape Town is appealing for anyone with relevant information that could aid their investigation to come forward.

The stabilisation and governance support team (SGST), established by higher education minister Buti Manamela, has already met with the college’s council, management, staff, organised labour and student representatives.

In a statement, the department said the team has called for all stakeholders, including the community around the college, and any individual who has information, to submit written representations, evidence, or recommendations relevant to the SGST’s mandate.

The department said the SGST was created under section 46(1)(b) of the Continuing Education and Training Act, which allows the minister to step in when a public TVET college is mismanaged or unable to perform its duties effectively.

The minister’s move followed mounting concerns about governance challenges at the College of Cape Town, where disputes between senior leaders had raised concerns about management and stability.

The team is chaired by advocate JB Skhosana SC and supported by Prof Busani Ngcaweni and Joyce Nkopane.

According to the department, the task team began its work immediately after being introduced to all stakeholders of the college.

Manamela encouraged everyone involved to work together in good faith.

“The SGST represents a fair, lawful and transparent process to help the college restore confidence in its ability to offer quality education,” he said.

The SGST is expected to conduct interviews, gather evidence and assess the extent of governance and management problems before submitting a comprehensive report to the minister within 45 days.

