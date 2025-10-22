10 African climate projects get R86.7m boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Researchers across Africa will lead 10 new projects aimed at tackling climate change challenges on the continent. Picture:123RF\SARAYUTSY

Ten African-led research projects focused on tackling climate change have received major funding through an international partnership between the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa and the Belmont Forum.

The NRF announced that the projects were selected under the Belmont Forum Collaborative Research Action (CRA) initiative. Each project will be led by researchers based at African institutions and funded for three years.

More than a year ago, the NRF invited African scientists to apply for funding to help fill knowledge gaps about climate change on the continent. The initiative supports the African Union’s goals under Agenda 2063, which focus on climate, environment and sustainability.

The call focused on three main themes:

Water-Energy-Food-Health Nexus;

Pollution;

Disaster Preparedness, Responsiveness, and Recovery.

The green and blue economy was also included as a cross-cutting topic, while education and awareness were encouraged across all projects.

Out of 172 pre-proposals and 59 full proposals submitted from around the world, only 10 were selected after a detailed review process.

“This is one of the most significant funding administration initiatives the NRF has undertaken in recent years,” said Dr Nare Prudence Makhura, executive director: international grants and partnerships.

“It reflects our strong commitment to supporting African-led, solutions-driven research that tackles the pressing challenges of climate change on the continent. Equally, it highlights the sophistication of our funding administration systems to effectively manage complex, multi-partner international collaborations.”

A total of €4.29m (R86.7m) has been committed over three years from 14 funders, with the NRF contributing €1m to support South African researchers.

The 10 selected projects will involve 126 team members, including 10 African consortium leads, 29 co-principal investigators, and 87 project partners. Of these, 87 are natural scientists, 23 are social scientists and 16 are societal partners.

The projects represent a wide international collaboration, with 97 team members from Africa across 16 countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as participants from Europe, Asia, North America and South America.

TimesLIVE