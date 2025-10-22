Widespread condemnation after Cape Town school video shows brutal Grade 10 assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reports indicate that the victims were struck with various objects, including hockey sticks, during a so-called school initiation. Stock image.

There has been widespread outrage and condemnation after a school bullying incident captured on video emerged where 10 Grade 10 pupils from Milnerton High School in Cape Town were brutally assaulted by Grade 11 boys.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said on Tuesday he was alerted to the incident by a distraught mother.

Kwankwa said the assault, which happened last Thursday, has been described as an initiation ritual carried out by the Grade 11 boys, allegedly members of the school’s first team rugby squad.

Western Cape police said a criminal investigation into the incident was under way.

In a message to Kwankwa, the mother said: “My son, a Grade 10 student at Milnerton High School, has been subjected to bullying, physical assault, harassment and emotional abuse by a group of boys, including some members of the school’s rugby first team.”

She said the perpetrators, who should embody strength, discipline and leadership, had instead chosen to intimidate and harm others.

“I’m speaking out — for my son and for every student who has been silenced, dismissed or ignored. To Milnerton High School in Cape Town: it is your duty to protect your students.”

The Western Cape education department said the school has initiated an investigation, with interviews already being conducted.

It said interviews were ongoing and were expected to be concluded this week. It said counselling support was provided to the affected pupils.

Kwankwa said reports indicated that the victims were struck with various objects, including hockey sticks, during this so-called initiation.

He said one pupil sustained serious injuries and required medical attention, while others remain traumatised.

“Some of the victims have reportedly received threats from those implicated in the attack,” Kwankwa said.

Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education Joy Maimela expressed “utter horror and deep concern”.

The committee condemns this kind of behaviour in the strongest possible terms, she said.

Maimela said the incident was not merely bullying but bordered on assault, a criminal offence that demanded urgent and decisive action from authorities.

Kwankwa said video footage circulating on social media appeared to confirm that the incident was not an isolated act of bullying, but an organised initiation assault conducted within a school environment.

“The UDM welcomes confirmation from Western Cape provincial commissioner of police Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile that a criminal investigation into the incident is under way,” Kwankwa said.

Kwankwa said the UDM also noted the assurance from Western Cape education MEC David Maynier that disciplinary measures were being implemented.

There can be no justification for the culture of intimidation and abuse that continues to masquerade as tradition or team bonding in some schools. — Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, UDM MP

Kwankwa was also expected to meet the parents of the pupils to hear their experiences first-hand, monitor progress on both the criminal and disciplinary fronts, and ensure that pupils receive the protection and support they deserve.

Kwankwa said the UDM will write to basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube to demand that her department intervene to eradicate violent initiation practices from all schools, and to institute a comprehensive review of pupil-safety protocols, particularly in sporting environments.

Kwankwa said he had also engaged the Western Cape social development MEC Jaco Londt, who has agreed to assist in ensuring that psychosocial support services are provided to the affected pupils and their families without delay.

“This act of violence is indefensible. It represents a breakdown of discipline and moral leadership within the school environment. There can be no justification for the culture of intimidation and abuse that continues to masquerade as tradition or team bonding in some schools,” Kwankwa said.

An organisation known as Fighting Against Crime South Africa (Facsa) said pupils involved must be immediately suspended pending further investigation.

It said bullying was not a “lesson in discipline” but was abuse, humiliation and violence in uniform.

“The fact that such conduct can occur under the watch of educators is unacceptable and deeply disturbing,” Facsa said.

Facsa has offered to support the victims, including initiating legal action.

“This matter cannot be ignored or brushed aside. The protection and dignity of our children come first always,” Facsa said.

Kwankwa said bullying and violent initiation practices had no place in a democratic society that valued human dignity and child protection.

“Schools must be safe spaces where learners grow in confidence and character, not fear and humiliation.”