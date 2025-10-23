Durban metro cop and motorist arrested in ‘bribery incident’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Durban Metro police officer and a motorist were arrested after a “bribery incident” on Wednesday.

“The officer was caught accepting a bribe and the motorist was arrested for offering it,” said Durban Metro Police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu.

He said attempting to bribe or bribing a police officer was a criminal offence.

“Both givers and receivers will face prosecution. The Durban Metro Police Service condemns corruption in the strongest terms. We are committed to integrity, accountability and public trust,” said Zungu.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile Durban Metro Police will hold a pop-up “one-stop community service” at a local shopping centre for motorists to pay their traffic fines.

In it’s poster advertising the event at Pick n Pay Hyper By-The-Sea on Sunday, Durban Metro Police urged motorists not to “miss this opportunity to clear your fines and resolve any traffic-related queries in one place”.

“Take advantage of this one-stop community service! Check outstanding traffic fines. Make payments on the spot. Submit representations or queries. Update your contact details. Get help with payment arrangements,” it said.

