‘Privileged rugby players feel untouchable,’- says McKenzie after Milnerton High bullying incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gayton McKenzie has named MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken and billionaire Johann Rupert as potential sponsors of an SA Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has issued a warning against the toxic culture in some schools where privileged rugby players may feel “untouchable”.

In a media statement shared by his department on social media, McKenzie expressed concern over recent events, saying they “underscore a toxic culture in some schools where privileged rugby players may feel ‘untouchable’ and exempt from accountability for egregious behaviour”.

The statement follows footage that emerged this week showing a 16-year-old boy being beaten, slapped and humiliated by a group of pupils allegedly from Milnerton High School’s rugby first team.

“This hurts us all, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure that the sport of rugby promotes a culture of protecting the vulnerable,” said McKenzie.

He stressed that rugby players must uphold the values of heroism both on and off the field.

“Our Springboks have become heroes in the eyes of our people, and all rugby players must be inculcated with the culture that they too are heroes and should act like heroes,” he said.

The minister emphasised that rugby should channel young athletes’ physicality constructively while combating bullying, gender-based violence and oppression.

“Decisive action must be taken to send a clear message that bullying has no place in schools and that sports stars must be held to a higher standard of accountability, not granted protection,” said the department.

While school rugby falls under the department of basic education, McKenzie sent a letter to Saru president Mark Alexander and CEO Rian Oberholzer urging reform of the implicated players while acknowledging the value of second chances.

“This need not be the end of their lives or their careers because no one knows the value and importance of second chances more than I do. However, these players must be shown the error of the path they are on. They must be reformed before they hurt someone else even more, and before even more harm is caused to the sport of rugby,” he said.

He also called for a cultural shift in schools that use sports as an enabler of abuse.

“It is time that we address the root cause of a rugby culture in some schools that serves as an enabler for abuse. We need to be clearer about instilling stronger and more powerful values of defence and service in the hearts of our most gifted sporting sons,” he said.

Saru acknowledged the minister’s concerns but noted that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the education department.

“I am confident that both the school and the department will take the sternest possible view once all the facts have been established,” said Alexander.

Saru confirmed it would review the conduct of implicated players within its development and representative pathways, collaborate with stakeholders to reinforce values-based education and engage with the departments of sport and education to address broader cultural issues identified by the minister.

Meanwhile, the governing body of the school has approved the precautionary suspension of eight pupils after the assault incident last week that was captured on video.

TimesLIVE