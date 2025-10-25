News

Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures 10, officials say

Emergency workers operate at an impact site in a residential neighbourhood after Russian drone and missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 28, 2025.
Emergency workers operate at an impact site in a residential neighbourhood after Russian drone and missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 28, 2025. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the capital Kyiv after Russian missiles and drones hit sites in Ukraine overnight, the head of the Kyiv city military administration said on Saturday.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in broken windows, damaged cars and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building,” Tymur Tkachenko said in a post on Telegram about the damage in Kyiv.

The attacks also set off multiple fires and damaged a kindergarten, he added.

Ukraine’s air force downed four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones launched in the attacks across Ukraine, it said in a separate statement posted on Telegram.

The air force reported five direct missile hits and 12 drone hits on 11 sites around the country.

Reuters

