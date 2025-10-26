Four children among 14 injured in Russia’s air attack on Kyiv, Ukraine says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A firefighting helicopter drops water over food warehouses hit by an overnight Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25, 2025.

Four children were among 14 people injured in Russia’s overnight air attack on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

“Everyone is receiving medical assistance, some have been hospitalised,” the administration said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

Two high-rise residential buildings were hit as a result of the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

Klitschko did not say whether there was a direct hit on the buildings or if it was falling debris from destroyed weapons that fell onto the apartment complexes.

The full scale of the damage and the size of the attack was not immediately known. Kyiv and its surrounding region were under air raid alerts for about 1-1/2 hours before the air force called them off at about 0030 GMT.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each other’s territory. But thousands have been killed in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Reuters