Graduates of SA’s first black private school and fashion designer David Tlale rally to support Inanda Seminary’s future

Graduates of Inanda Seminary, South Africa’s first black private school for girls, have launched an endowment fund to secure the school’s future and strengthen its legacy of excellence and empowerment.

The initiative, led by the Inanda Seminary Alumnae Association, aims to ensure the school remains financially stable amid changing economic conditions. The fund is named after the school’s first principal, Mary Kelly Edwards, and seeks to provide long-term financial support for teacher development, infrastructure maintenance and technological upgrades.

Alumna and steering committee member Khanya Mahlare said the vision for the fund was to create a financial cushion that would help the school thrive even during tough economic periods.

“Our goal is to make sure the school can attract the best teachers, maintain its infrastructure and stay up to date with new technologies.”

She said those before them had a vision of seeing women take up positions of significance in society, and Inanda Seminary gave her the leadership tools and confidence to succeed despite challenges. It was only right that she gave back.

“This will help learners understand that they are supported beyond the school walls. It will teach them the importance of giving back and keeping other dreams alive,” she said.

Founded by Daniel and Lucy Lindley under the American Board and now affiliated with the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa, Inanda Seminary has produced generations of female leaders since 1869.

Principal Thembi Ndlovu said the school, like many independent institutions, has faced major challenges in the post-Covid-19 era.

She said before Covid-19, sponsors had played a key role in sustaining the school’s success. They provided bursaries to talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds, helped build classrooms, donated equipment and supported teacher development. Their contributions helped them maintain stability and excellence.

“The pandemic led to the loss of long-term sponsors and donors who had sustained our bursary and development programmes. We now rely mainly on school fees, but many parents are still recovering financially,” Ndlovu said.

She added that maintaining a 156-year-old campus also comes with costs. “Upgrading our facilities to modern standards requires resources that are limited. At the same time, we must keep our education affordable while still offering the quality that defines us.”

The school has responded by strengthening its financial systems, reconnecting with alumni through the endowment fund, and launching fundraising events such as the Inaugural Golf Day. “These efforts are helping us rebuild our foundation so that we can continue to empower young women through quality education and Christian values,” Ndlovu said.

Among the school’s priorities is the renovation of the junior hostel, which requires additional storage and partitions to create a more homely space.

“Sharing large dormitories has been a challenge for some girls who come from smaller families. By upgrading the hostel, we hope to support their emotional well-being and adjustment to boarding life,” she said.

Inanda Seminary also places strong emphasis on inclusion and mental health. The school holds daily “check-in” sessions and sharing circles for both staff and students to ensure emotional wellness.

Ndlovu emphasised mental, spiritual and emotional care are integral to who they are.

Renowned fashion designer David Tlale said Inanda Seminary represents excellence, resilience, and empowerment values that resonate with the David Tlale brand,” (David Tlale)

“Our theme this year is ‘Building Bridges: trust, integrity, and compassion in action, reminds us to stay connected through kindness and purpose as a school’.”

Renowned designer David Tlale and House of Fabrosanz founder Sandi Mazibuko have also joined the initiative, underscoring the importance of creative industries in driving social change.

“Inanda Seminary represents excellence, resilience, and empowerment values that resonate with the David Tlale brand,” Tlale said.

He said education and fashion both empower people to express themselves and challenge the status quo. “When we educate girls, we’re giving them the tools to design their own futures.”

Mazibuko said as creatives, we have to be part of solutions that address unemployment and social change. Our industry contributes to the country’s economy, and by empowering young people, we can make a real difference. (Sandi Mazibuko)

Mazibuko agreed, saying that fashion can play a key role in shaping society.

“As creatives, we have to be part of solutions that address unemployment and social change. Our industry contributes to the country’s economy, and by empowering young people, we can make a real difference.”

For 156 years, Inanda Seminary has been more than just a school-it has been a movement for women’s empowerment. With its alumnae now leading efforts to preserve its legacy, the institution looks set to continue inspiring young women to lead with purpose, confidence, and compassion.

