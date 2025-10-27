Standard Bank’s Shyft app triumphs at 2025 New Generation Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Earlier this year, Standard Bank announced that is is consolidating its retail online share trading platforms under Shyft.

Shyft, Standard Bank’s all-in-one global money app, has been awarded Gold for Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate at the 2025 New Generation Awards.

The awards celebrated excellence across corporates, entrepreneurs, and agencies for their outstanding contributions to digital innovation and social media campaigns and the impact made within their different industries.

The app was also awarded Silver for Most Innovative Social & Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency: Shyft Squadcation.

These accolades highlight the app as one of SA’s leading digital finance platforms for both its cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling.

“Our goal is to simplify cross-border shopping, investing, and transactions, giving clients the confidence to manage their finances globally. We will continue to focus on expanding possibilities — not just features — for our global citizens and their families,” said Dani Morley, head of Growth for Shyft.

“The app is quietly reshaping what it means to live and bank globally enabling consumers the ability to seamlessly transact no matter where they bank,” she said.

Since its launch, Shyft has evolved from a niche forex and travel app into a comprehensive global money solution offering:

The cheapest forex rates in SA;

Seamless offshore payments;

Borderless travel and shopping with virtual and physical multicurrency cards; and

Local and global investment opportunities across major stock exchanges.

Downloadable via Google Play, the Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery, Shyft is available to both Standard Bank and non-Standard Bank clients residing in SA. Foreign nationals must hold an active Standard Bank account to sign up.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.