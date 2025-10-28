Sanac calls for stronger local supply chains to end TB in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thembisile Xulu, CEO of the SA National Aids Council, said as South Africa reaches the midterm of its national strategic plan for TB, HIV and STIs 2023–2028, it is critical to ensure that all targets translate into lives saved.

In South Africa, stockout delays cost lives. To accelerate efforts to end TB, the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) has called for secure medical supply chains and local manufacturing capacity to ensure uninterrupted access to quality medicines, diagnostics and other essential commodities.

This call was made on Tuesday during the relaunch of the South African TB Caucus, part of the Global TB Caucus, which mobilises MPs to foster an enabling environment for access to TB services, research and resources.

South Africa remains among the top 30 high-burden TB countries globally, with an estimated 54% of people with TB also living with HIV.

Solly Nduku, traditional health practitioners sector leader and deputy chairperson of Sanac, said TB remains a preventable and curable disease that continues to claim thousands of lives each year.

“This continues to rise in a profound manner that affects our public health, economy and social wellbeing. The relaunch of the South African TB Caucus is a critical step in mobilising the political will required to meet national and global targets to end the TB epidemic by 2030,” Nduku said.

He urged the caucus to use its legislative and oversight powers to focus on key areas, including increasing domestic financing for TB and closing funding gaps that hinder implementation.

Sanac CEO Dr Thembisile Xulu said the caucus brings the voice of parliament to the fight against TB, reminding South Africans of the critical role legislators play in ending TB as a public health threat.

Since the launch of the End TB Strategy in 2015, South Africa has achieved a 53% reduction in new TB cases, surpassing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2025 target of 50%. During the same period, treatment coverage improved from 58% to 77%, but progress in reducing deaths has lagged far behind.

The WHO target for reducing TB deaths is 75%, but South Africa has only achieved a 16% decline. In 2023, TB claimed 56,000 lives, making it one of the leading causes of death.

“We must find and treat the missing TB patients to close the gaps between testing, diagnosis and treatment initiation. We also need to scale up shorter, improved treatment regimens for drug-susceptible and drug-resistant TB and expand access to TB preventive therapy with the new shorter courses now available,” she said.

Earlier this year, the government announced plans to intensify the fight against TB by increasing the number of people tested for the disease to five million over the next 12 months, up from 2.7-million in 2023.

Sheila Xego, caretaker chairperson of parliament’s health portfolio committee, said the relaunch of the caucus is a call to action that reinforces parliament’s commitment to the fight against TB.

“TB is not only a health issue; it is a social and economic challenge. It thrives where people are poor, overcrowded and unheard. The responsibility cannot rest with the health department only; it requires every part of government, every sector and every community,” she said.

Last week, South Africa also launched a public-facing TB dashboard that allows citizens to monitor TB incidence, trends, data gaps and progress towards the country’s goal of testing five million people for the disease.

