From confusion to confidence: Binance show demystifies crypto

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nicolette Mashile and Anton David Jeftha host a new Binance-backed TV show that breaks down crypto in everyday language.

As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates across Africa, many South Africans still face a steep learning curve in understanding the fundamentals of blockchain, digital wallets and decentralised finance.

In response to this growing educational gap, Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched a new six-part series aimed at making digital finance accessible to all.

Hosted by SA’s very own Financial Bunny Nicolette Mashile, The Getting Crypto Show premiered on October 18, with new episodes dropping weekly every Saturday at 3pm on SABC 3.

A first for Africa, the show simplifies cryptocurrency for everyday South Africans by breaking down complex concepts into plain, relatable language, without the complex tech jargon.

“Cryptocurrency doesn’t need to be intimidating or reserved for certain people,” says Yande Nomvete, operations manager at Binance Africa.

“With The Getting Crypto Show, we aim to empower South Africans by demonstrating that crypto is not only understandable but also has numerous practical applications in their everyday lives locally.

“Many people are hearing about crypto but don’t know where to begin. We launched this show to help people build real confidence in understanding and using crypto as part of their financial future.”

Says Mashile: “Crypto still feels complex and out of reach for many South Africans but it doesn’t have to be. With The Getting Crypto Show, we’re making the conversation part of everyday life, using clear language, practical examples, and relatable stories. Financial literacy is evolving, and digital assets should be part of that evolution.”

Co-hosted by actor Anton David Jeftha, the series covers everything from what cryptocurrency is and how to invest in it, to real-world applications like paying for groceries with Binance Pay at Pick n Pay, showcasing how digital assets can seamlessly integrate into daily life while transacting safely.

Each episode blends expert interviews, explainers, and community Q&As to ensure both newcomers and those already involved in crypto find value.

Broadcast exclusively on SABC, The Getting Crypto Show will be made available on TRN and YouTube after the full season has aired.

Empowering South Africans through education

Mzansi shows some of the highest crypto interest on the continent, with over 5.8-million people already using it. To support this growing community, Binance aims to become a trusted resource that empowers South Africans to move from confusion to confidence.

Education sits at the heart of Binance’s mission. Alongside The Getting Crypto Show, the exchange encourages South Africans to make use of Binance Academy, its global free education platform that provides additional resources for viewers who want to dive deeper into topics introduced on the show.

From beginner-friendly explainers to advanced insights, Binance Academy helps millions worldwide expand their financial literacy and navigate the fast-evolving world of Web3.

The Getting Crypto Show enhances Binance’s educational mission by localising crypto education for South Africans, ensuring that financial empowerment is accessible to everyone.

From beginner to pro, Binance has everything you need. Sign up to Binance now.

This article was sponsored by Binance.

The information provided herein is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, or any other form of advice regulated under the South African Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002. No part of this communication should be construed as a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any financial product or service.

Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see Binance’s terms of use and risk warning.