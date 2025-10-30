Concern over state witness safety, court hears in PMB security boss bail hearing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bail hearing of Njoms Security boss Sibusiso Bruce Mhlongo continues in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court.

A policeman told the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court how their team cracked the murder case of Khethindlelenhle Primary School teacher Thabani Zondi with the arrest of Njoms Security boss Bruce Mhlongo.

Sgt Herbert Bongani Molefe said he and another policeman obtained statements from two section 204 witnesses who were instrumental in providing vital information in building the case against Mhlongo, 52, but were now fearful for their safety.

He said one of the two witnesses was attacked twice at his home and had reached out to their team.

“He [the witness] thinks one of the attackers was sent by Mhlongo, he was also injured,“ said Mhlongo.

A second witness is in Kokstad prison, but has expressed fear for his life.

Molefe confirmed a third witness died at a restaurant in Cascades recently in a suspected poisoning incident.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology reports,“ said Molefe.

His evidence on Thursday followed that of his colleague W/O Cosmos Sipho Zondi, from the provincial murder and robbery unit in Durban.

Mhlongo was arrested last week in connection with Zondi’s death. Zondi, 48, a Khethindlelenhle Primary School teacher and KwaPata Taxi Association deputy chair, was shot dead on February 22 2022.

Molefe denied allegations against him and Zondi, levelled by Mhlongo, who suggested the pair had worked with drug cartels, saying their main focus was on murders.

Molefe said their unit together with the Hawks was tasked with investigating a spate of killings at KwaPata.

When questioned by Mhlongo’s lawyer Futhi Cabe about whether Mhlongo had worked with crime intelligence in the KwaPata area, Molefe could not confirm this.

He said though Mhlongo had been influential in effecting arrests in the crime-prone KwaPata area, he did not recall any of those suspects making it to court.

Cabe said his client was a man of stability who lived with his family, ran a business and had ties in the area.

“There are 100 employees who rely on the company. His business contributes to the local economy,” said Cabe.

He said his client had founded a rehabilitation centre that caters for the community.

Cabe said his client did not have any previous convictions save for a pending case and this clean record justified bail.

He said though Mhlongo possessed a passport, he had no travel history outside the country and was willing to abide by stringent bail conditions.

Prosecutor Ricky van Wyk described Mhlongo as a “poor witness”.

He said they had put two witnesses under protection at great expense to the state.

The matter was adjourned to Monday.