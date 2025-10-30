Gauteng promises shut illegal schools, fix toilets and retain teacher posts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says there will be no reduction in teacher posts in public schools over the next two financial years, and that work is continuing to improve sanitation and close illegal schools in the province.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is committed to keeping classrooms stable and protecting teaching jobs.

“There will be no reduction in teacher posts in any Gauteng public school during the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years,” the department said.

Chiloane said all existing teacher posts would be retained to keep teacher-learner ratios stable and ensure quality education across all school quintiles.

The department said it had increased its sanitation budget from R15m in 2024/25 to R27m in 2025/26 to improve conditions in Tshwane schools, especially those using septic tanks.

The funds will go towards regular maintenance and emptying of septic tanks, with the frequency based on school size and usage.

While some schools in Tshwane north, south and west had temporary disruptions caused by delays from municipal or contracted service providers, the GDE said it was working with stakeholders to fix the problem quickly.

“Secondary schools operating at higher capacity have received priority attention,” the department said.

It added that no health or safety incidents have been reported and that schools needing urgent help have used private contractors to keep facilities safe.

Chiloane said the department is also improving coordination with municipalities, setting up rapid-response teams for emergencies and strengthening monitoring to ensure service providers are held accountable.

The department said it was cracking down on illegal and unregistered schools that put learners’ safety and futures at risk.

Over the past two financial years, 71 illegal or unregistered schools have been identified and closed across Gauteng.

The GDE said it works with law enforcement agencies, municipalities and ward councillors to prevent these schools from reopening under new names. Schools that defy closure orders face criminal charges under the South African Schools Act.

Officials are also conducting monitoring visits in affected areas and holding regular meetings with community structures to help identify suspicious institutions.

“Through these efforts, the GDE reaffirms its commitment to protecting learners from exploitation and ensuring that every child in Gauteng receives a safe, recognised and quality education,” Chiloane said.