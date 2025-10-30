Manamela acts to tighten university reporting rules to prevent crises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has tabled new draft regulations that will require universities to report more regularly and transparently in an effort to identify governance problems before they escalate into full-blown crises.

The draft amended regulations for reporting by public higher education institutions, published under section 41 of the Higher Education Act, will replace the 2014 framework.

The department said the new rules are designed to strengthen accountability, improve transparency and enable earlier intervention in university governance.

“We’ve too often found ourselves responding to governance failures long after the damage was done,” said Manamela. “These regulations are designed to shift us from crisis management to early detection and meaningful intervention.”

This is not about curbing autonomy; it is about strengthening accountability, which is important in restoring public confidence. Universities must remain self-governing but not self-shielding. — Buti Manamela, higher education and training minister

In recent years, the department has been forced to intervene at several institutions facing financial mismanagement, collapsing infrastructure and governance paralysis, often after serious harm had already been done to their reputations and academic operations. The department said early warning signs were there but were underreported or hidden in delayed annual reports.

Under the proposed rules, universities will have to:

submit mid-year and annual reports;

disclose their spending on consultants, legal fees and subsidiaries; and

account for backlogs in infrastructure and transformation targets.

Non-performing councils and audit committees will face greater accountability. Universities will also need to report on employment equity and student debt-related exclusions.

For the first time, institutions will have to include stakeholder engagement reports signed by student representative councils, unions and institutional forums. The draft also introduces ethics officers and requires disclosures on council members’ conflicts of interest, performance assessments and executive pay.

“This is not about curbing autonomy; it is about strengthening accountability, which is important in restoring public confidence,” said Manamela. “Universities must remain self-governing but not self-shielding.”

The department will consult key stakeholders, including the Council on Higher Education, Universities South Africa, the National Treasury, the South African Union of Students, labour and civil society.

The public will have 30 days to comment once the draft regulations are gazetted. A national workshop is planned before the final version is adopted in March 2026.

According to the department, the reforms are part of a broader shift towards proactive governance in the post-school education sector: “They aim to ensure that public funds, infrastructure and institutions are governed transparently, in line with the constitutional right to quality higher education.”

TimesLIVE