UJ chosen as African home for ancient Chinese painting collection

The University of Johannesburg has been chosen as the African repository for China’s Ancient Painting Collection.

The collection, valued at about R2.5m, was donated to UJ by Zhejiang University in Hangzhou. It includes thousands of high-quality reproductions of paintings created over more than 1,000 years, reflecting the evolution and beauty of Chinese art and philosophy.

UJ is one of only four universities in the world selected to serve as a repository for the collection.

At a ceremony held in Hangzhou, UJ’s deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation, Prof Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya, received the donation on behalf of the university. She was joined by Prof David Monyae, director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies (CACS) and co-director of the UJ Confucius Institute.

“This donation is not just a collection of art, it is a bridge between civilisations,” said Phaswana-Mafuya. “Through this partnership, UJ and Zhejiang University reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing global scholarship, cultural understanding, and the preservation of humanity’s artistic heritage.”

Monyae said the partnership showed China’s trust in UJ’s leadership in Africa-China studies. “It offers our students and scholars access to one of the most comprehensive visual archives of ancient Chinese art, enhancing cross-cultural learning, research and dialogue between our continents,” he said.

Zhejiang University, ranked third in China and among the top 50 universities globally, is known for its excellence in research, innovation and international collaboration.

The inclusion of UJ as one of the global repositories underscores its growing international stature and aligns with its vision of being “an international university of choice, anchored in Africa and dynamically shaping the future”.

UJ and Zhejiang University are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding and an implementation agreement soon to broaden collaboration across more academic fields, strengthening research, teaching, innovation and cultural exchange.

The Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings is one of China’s most ambitious art preservation projects. Led by Zhejiang University and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, it brings together digitally reproduced artworks from museums across China and the world, making centuries of Chinese artistic heritage accessible to scholars and the public alike.

TimesLIVE