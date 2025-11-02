Israeli defence minister says Lebanese government must fulfill commitment to disarm Hezbollah

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said on Sunday the Lebanese government must fulfil its commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon, as Israel continued to intermittently attack the group in the south of the country.

The Israeli military said it had killed four people from Hezbollah.

The US brokered a truce in November 2024 between Lebanon and Israel after more than a year of conflict sparked by the war in Gaza, but Israeli strikes across the border have continued sporadically.

Katz also said maximum enforcement efforts would continue and intensify to protect Israeli residents in the north.

Under the November 2024 ceasefire that ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon agreed that only state security forces should bear arms in the country. That would mean fully disarming Hezbollah.

Since then, Lebanon has been under pressure from the US, Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah’s domestic rivals to disarm the group.

Lebanese army sources told Reuters they had blown up so many Hezbollah arms caches they had run out of explosives, but they have had to walk a careful tightrope to avoid inflaming tensions within the country.

Once the dominant political party in Lebanon, Hezbollah was severely weakened by Israel’s war last year, which killed thousands of fighters and longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. The war also killed more than 1,100 women and children and destroyed swathes of Lebanon’s south and east.

Hezbollah has publicly committed to the ceasefire and has not opposed the seizures of unmanned weapons caches in the south and has not fired on Israel since the November truce.

However, it insists the disarmament, as mentioned in the text, only applies to the south of Lebanon and has hinted conflict was possible if the state moved against the group.

Reuters