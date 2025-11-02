Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on UK train, police say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday. Stock photo.

Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday and two people have been arrested, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an “appalling incident”.

British police and ambulance services said a number of people had been stabbed on the train to Huntingdon, with armed officers seen entering the train in videos on social media.

Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 19.39 GMT after reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” the police said in a statement.

Reuters