Carousel punter paid last of his winnings two years after striking it lucky

He had to wait more than two years for the final R35,000 instalment of his Carousel win, but part-time farmer Peter Maboa has been made whole by the now-closed casino.

TimesLIVE Premium reported in April this year that Maboa, who had won R168,433 playing on the 10c machines at The Carousel, claimed he was still owed R35,000.

“When I won, the casino people said they did not have the funds to pay me the full amount. They gave me R30,000 in cash and said if I gave them my account details, they would transfer the rest,” Maboa told Sunday Times.

More payments followed.

The 10c slot machine on which Peter Maboa won his money in July 2023. (Supplied)

“The last instalment ― one of R10,000 ― was paid in November 2023. The outstanding balance was still R35,000.”

In April one of the Carousel’s owners, George Morfou, confirmed that Maboa was not paid the full amount on the day that he won.

“I can confirm that Mr Maboa did not receive the full amount on the day he won, but I was under the impression that we have paid everything. Our team is going to the warehouse today to work through our records. If we find that Mr Maboa is still owed the R35,000 we will pay it immediately,” said Morfou in April.

After that there was silence.

When Sunday Times contacted Morfou this week he again said he believed that Maboa had been paid in full.

“The person who heads the department that does our payment suddenly passed away last month. We will have to go check our paperwork which has been in storage since the Carousel closed down,” said Morfou.

On Wednesday he authorised the release of the funds.

“We still can’t confirm whether Mr Maboa was paid in full but as a gesture of good faith we will make the payment.”

Maboa, who retired from the department of roads in 2015 makes a living as a part-time farmer.

“My pension is very small. I have to hustle to put food on the table. This money may seem small to some people, but for me it is a fortune,” said Mbau.

On Thursday, after landing in Dubai on a business trip, Morfou called Sunday Times to report that the payment had been made.

Minutes later, an ecstatic Maboa sent a WhatsApp message to the Sunday Times.

“I’m glad to inform you that I just received my R35,000 from George. Thank you a trillion times, thank you for your efforts, God bless you, you are a real God sender. God bless you in your wonderful, outstanding job, stay blessed throughout your life,” said Maboa.

In July 2023, on the same day that Maboa won almost R170,000, another punter struck it lucky at the same casino.

Israel Mogotsi, who won more than R400,000 playing Bingo at the Carousel in July 2023, was paid in full a day after TimesLIVE sent a request for comment to the casino's owners in October 2023. (Hendrik Hancke)

Israel Mogotsi won R400,000 playing Bingo but left the premises nearly empty-handed.

”The casino did not have the money to pay me, and they also raised fears of my safety if I left with so much cash on me. They promised to make the rest of the payment electronically,” Mogotsi said.

He, too, was only paid the rest of his money after the Sunday Times intervened. The money arrived a day after Morfou received a request from the Sunday Times for comment on the outstanding amount.