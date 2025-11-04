Eastern Cape education department rejects claims by suspended communications director

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape department of education has distanced itself from a media statement issued by its suspended communications director, Vuyiseka Mboxela, claiming her suspension has been lifted.

The department said the statement, issued on an official departmental letterhead, was false and misleading. It said Mboxela had been seen at the department’s offices, violating the terms of her suspension.

According to the department, disciplinary action was taken against Mboxela after complaints about how she treated staff who reported to her. An investigation into the matter is under way.

The department described Mboxela’s actions as a serious breach of public service rules and said her behaviour showed defiance of government regulations and the disciplinary process.

It accused her of making false claims about internal matters and of publicly attacking the head of department, actions that had brought the department into disrepute.

“As a senior official, Mboxela knows the code of conduct that applies to members of the senior management service. Her recent conduct is a direct violation of the code,” it said

At a disciplinary hearing on October 24, the department asked that her suspension be extended.

“The presiding officer agreed to extend the suspension until November 26 and Mboxela was formally informed of the decision,” it said.

The department said it would not discuss further details of the case, to protect the fairness of the ongoing process.

Mboxela remains on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

TimesLIVE