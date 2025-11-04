Gauteng matric exams ‘proceeding without disruptions’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng department of education says the 2025 matric exams are proceeding without major disruptions across the province.

The department praised the class of 2025 for their focus and discipline. However, they urged all candidates to continue following the NSC pledge, which emphasises values of honesty, integrity and respect throughout the exams.

“Learners have been warned not to bring crib notes or cellphones into examination centres, as these items have been frequently mentioned in examination reports. Any learner caught with such items will face serious consequences, including the possibility of being disqualified from future exams,” it said.

The department raised concerns about a notable increase in absenteeism among part-time candidates. It encouraged all registered pupils to attend their scheduled exam sessions, stressing that every paper is important for their success.

As the exams continue, the department reminded the matrics to manage their stress by maintaining healthy routines that include rest and exercise.

“For students who may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed, support is available through the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag),” it said

The department continues to offer support to ensure candidates have the best possible conditions in which to write their exams.

Sadag helpline 0800 567 567

Childline South Africa 116

These services are confidential, free and available 24 hours a day.