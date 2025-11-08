Allegations of sexual, physical abuse at KZN deaf boarding school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils at KwaThintwa School for the Deaf in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal, staged a protest over years of alleged sexual and physical abuse at the hands of teachers and hostel staff.

A protest by deaf pupils at a boarding school about ongoing incidents of sexual and physical abuse allegedly at the hands of hostel staff and teachers has prompted an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the KwaZulu-Natal department of education.

Pupils from KwaThintwa School for the Deaf in Cato Ridge, KZN, say their list of 28 grievances ― ranging from rape to sexual assault against at least 10 teachers they allege abused them for several years ― was previously ignored by authorities.

The pupils claimed a grade eight pupil was raped in class four years ago, while girls said that their dignity and privacy was violated by a male hostel staff member who entered their dormitories while they are bathing.

They also alleged that another teacher “came to school drunk while on duty. He walks in between the children when they are at assembly, his body touches the girls’ bums, legs, and the girls complain”.

They said that one teacher “looks at the girls in a sexual manner” while another allegedly “touched the girls’ breasts”.

Both girls and boys also claimed to have been physically assaulted by teachers and hostel staff.

Angered by the injustices, they staged a protest at the school on October 31.

In a video circulating on social media, some pupils clad in white vests, and others in their school uniforms are seen holding wooden sticks and toyi-toying in front of a burning barricade at the school entrance.

They displayed placards that read “stop oppress [oppressing] deaf learners”, “years of pain [painful] moments”.

Their demands include the removal of the principal, Mavis Naidoo, who they allege shows no concern for them and has repeatedly supported their abusers.

“The worst part is she has been working in that school for years, but she doesn’t know sign language. The principal works for a deaf school, but she doesn’t love the learners,” they said.

“We always respect the teachers, while they do the opposite, knowing the principal won’t do anything. This is not fair. Worse, the teachers also physically abuse us, knowing the principal will protect them. They punch the learners, and most learners would cry.

“Teachers always think we are having sex, which is not true. We have reported the matter of how we are being treated to the police, the department of education in Pinetown, and the Human Rights Commission ― still no assistance. We are matriculants, but here we are striking and fighting for justice, fair treatment and freedom while we are supposed to be studying.”

Despite attempts to get Naidoo’s response, her personal assistant referred queries to the education department.

The Grade 8 pupil, who is now 19, has been out of school following the incident. She has not only lost her innocence but also been deprived of the right to education. She struggles to express herself in writing and her home language, South African Sign Language.

“I’m so very sad,” she said in a WhatsApp message with a broken heart emoji and tears.

Her mother said: “The school told me my child was raped, but now they deny it. They said they cannot fire the teacher because the [education] department is supposed to do it.”

Another pupil said: “We don’t see our future being bright because of the way we are being treated. We are being treated like animals while we are human.”

KZN education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “We are investigating the matter. We frown against these allegations, and if they are proven to be true, we will not hesitate to take drastic actions against those who are involved.”

Pupils from KwaThintwa School for the Deaf protest outside their school (Photo: screenshot) (Screenshot)

KZN SAHRC spokesperson Pavershree Padayachee confirmed the matter was brought to their attention on November 2, and they are assessing the merits of the complaint.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “The learners were protesting over what they termed ‘unfavourable conditions at school’. They demanded better food. No one was arrested.”

The pupils have complained about the quality of food at the boarding school as well as the lack of extra-curricular sporting activities.

They said: “We are not happy with the food. It is not healthy and does not taste good. We are forced to eat because we don’t have a choice as we are staying inside the school. We are given poor lunch and we are starved.”

“Sport is important when you are a learner. Years ago, there were different sports and sporting trips. Sport helps our minds to grow, and it also assists us to concentrate on education and stay fit. But this year, sport has been prohibited. We are always on school premises in dorms. Our minds are heavy from studying. We want sport so it can assist our mind to relax and be stress free. We have been requesting sports, but they keep on delaying or ignoring our request.”

“Some of us are not from a positive or well-treated home. We go to school expecting to be treated differently from how we are treated at home. But at home, we are being abused emotionally and physically, and then at school, teachers do the same.

“How are we expected to concentrate? Most learners have lost their focus... We are given negativity every day. We are struggling and suffering. We can’t even fight while we are home. We are told [that] if we cause problems while at home, we will get arrested. We are calling for help!”