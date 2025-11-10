Pilot dies in helicopter crash on Patensie farm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A crop duster pilot, 43, died instantly when her helicopter crashed after hitting power lines on a farm in Patensie in the Eastern Cape on Monday

A female pilot was killed when her helicopter crashed on a farm outside Patensie in the Eastern Cape on Monday morning.

Police spokeperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the 43-year-old crop duster pilot died instantly when the Robinson helicopter she was flying hit power lines on Roodegrond farm.

“It is believed the freak incident occurred at about 7.45am, when the helicopter was spraying crops at the farm outside Patensie,” he said.

The woman’s identity was being withheld until a formal identification process had been done.

An inquest docket had been opened.

The Herald