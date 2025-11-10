Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund: a proven model for scalable impact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elephants roam freely at Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape, while the Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund helps local businesses in surrounding communities thrive.

The Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund is unlocking economic potential in communities surrounding national parks across SA.

By offering zero-interest loans to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that supply goods and services to SANParks, the fund is helping entrepreneurs fulfil contracts, sustain jobs, and strengthen the link between conservation and community growth.

The initiative’s premise is simple: provide zero-interest loans to SANParks-approved SMMEs so they can deliver on contracts without upfront capital, and grow their businesses.

Since its inception in 2023, the fund has disbursed R28.5m to 131 SMMEs, preserving about 251 jobs and supporting the upkeep of the nation’s natural treasures.

At the recent launch of the Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report, Sanlam reiterated that sustainable development demanded more than environmental stewardship — it required socioeconomic upliftment. The Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund is a bold example of this in action, positioning conservation and entrepreneurship as partners for mutual success.

“Our goal is to ensure that the economic benefits of conservation extend meaningfully into surrounding communities. When small businesses thrive and our national parks flourish, SA wins,” says Thandeka Nkambule, Chief Transformation Officer at Sanlam.

Bridging finance gaps in overlooked regions

Managed and administered by I Am An Entrepreneur, the Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund provides short-term purchase order loans to eligible businesses operating within a 50km radius of participating national parks.

Thandeka Nkambule, Chief Transformation Officer at Sanlam. (Sanlam)

“Many rural or township SMMEs struggle to access affordable working capital. To fulfil a SANParks contract, they often need funds upfront — a barrier that excludes them from opportunities in their own areas. The Sanlam SANParks SMME Fund removes that barrier, enabling suppliers to deliver without the burden of high interest or rigid lending criteria,” says Nkambule.

It’s a scalable model with proven results. The fund has grown beyond its pilot programme in Kruger National Park to include the West Coast, Garden Route (emcompassing Tsitsikamma, Knysna and Wilderness) and Table Mountain national parks in the Western Cape, Addo Elephant and Mountain Zebra national parks in the Eastern Cape, as well as the Marakele and Mapungubwe national parks in Limpopo.

Measurable impact, local stories

Of the 131 supported SMMEs, 34% are women-owned and 35% youth-owned — a real step towards addressing inequality. The interest savings of R3.4m have been reinvested into business operations, generating an additional R15.9m in value.

One standout beneficiary is Cynthia Odwa Majova of Sidomela Trading Enterprise in Plettenberg Bay. In early 2025, she received a SANParks order to refurbish staff housing and a loan of R119,615 — all on the same day. The project created 13 new jobs in her community.

Nkambule says this is what it’s all about — changing who gets a chance and where value circulates. “It’s social additionality in action, a flagship of the kind of community investment the Sanlam ESG Barometer is designed to track. With this fund, we are showing that the ‘S’ in ESG need not be an afterthought — it’s a central pillar and a model for scalable, sustainable change.”

Going forward, Sanlam hopes other corporates will adopt similar partnerships. The alignment is clear: conservation agencies need reliable suppliers; entrepreneurs need access to capital; municipalities need inclusive growth. When these pieces align, the multiplier effect is real.

Click here to download a copy of the full Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.