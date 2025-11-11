News

LISTEN | Wits SRC member suspended after rape allegation

By Nandi Ntini
Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

“I never struggled with English and maths because I had a solid foundation in my mother tongue.” says Hlumelo Makunga, a 19-year-old Wits University student.
University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university was aware of the allegations and that the matter had been formally reported to the Gender Equity Office (GEO) on Monday night. (AMU)

Wits University confirmed it has suspended a member of the student representative council (SRC) who has been accused of raping a fellow student.

This follows a social media post by an unidentified student who alleged her virginity was taken by force by an SRC member who raped her at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

The student said she reported the matter to campus control, who viewed CCTV footage and promised to send psychological support. She alleged that despite assurances, her rapist was later seen on campus.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university was aware of the allegations and the matter had been formally reported to the gender equity office (GEO) on Monday night.

“The alleged perpetrator has been suspended,” Patel confirmed.

“The gender equity office is investigating the matter in line with the university’s rules and policies.”

The alleged perpetrator has been suspended, and the gender equity office is investigating the matter in line with the university’s rules and policies.

—  Shirona Patel, Wits University spokesperson

The allegations sparked a protest on campus on Monday night as students gathered to demonstrate against gender-based violence. They marched from campus into Braamfontein and dispersed peacefully at about 11pm.

Patel said the university encourages all students and staff to report any form of gender-based harm to the GEO in person or online.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

73-year-old man under police guard after allegedly shooting brothers

2

POLL | After years of delays do you believe Aarto will make roads safer?

3

WATCH | Gang violence: police minister Firoz Cachalia promises action plan for Westbury and Reiger Park

4

Malema pledges support to Zulu king at wedding

5

‘Magents’ Motale backs Ouaddou to end Pirates’ 13-year league title drought

Top Stories