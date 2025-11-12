Battle with Buffalo City over electricity tariffs far from over

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The metro’s new tariff structure had been approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which was also a respondent in the court proceedings, along with BCM mayor Princess Faku.

While Buffalo City residents may have won the recent Bhisho high court battle with the metro over its “basic charge” to be added to its electricity tariffs, the fight is far from over.

The judgment will be put on hold as the city is set to appeal.

The judgment, handed down by acting judge Ntsikelelo Mtshabe on Thursday, declared the 2024 council resolution to adopt the charges unconstitutional.

However, the judgment will be set aside until a ruling is made by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In July 2024, residents marched on the city after an increase of 12% in the electricity tariff, coupled with the disputed new monthly basic charge of R376 for prepaid customers and an increased charge of R660 for postpaid consumers.

Read more here.

Daily Dispatch