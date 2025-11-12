Battle with Buffalo City over electricity tariffs far from over

While Buffalo City residents may have won the recent Bhisho high court battle with the metro over its “basic charge” to be added to its electricity tariffs, the fight is far from over.
The judgment will be put on hold as the city is set to appeal.
The judgment, handed down by acting judge Ntsikelelo Mtshabe on Thursday, declared the 2024 council resolution to adopt the charges unconstitutional.
However, the judgment will be set aside until a ruling is made by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
In July 2024, residents marched on the city after an increase of 12% in the electricity tariff, coupled with the disputed new monthly basic charge of R376 for prepaid customers and an increased charge of R660 for postpaid consumers.
Read more here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.