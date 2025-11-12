NewsPREMIUM

Breakthrough in case of man who went missing five years ago

Woman, 41, faces charge of kidnapping in connection with disappearance of Quinton Plaatjies

Kathryn Kimberley

Quinton 'Doenas' Plaatjies went missing in 2020. (FILE)

Just as the family of a man who went missing in Gqeberha five years ago thought the case had gone cold, the police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 41-year-old woman.

And while the body of Quinton “Doenas” Plaatjies has never been found, and his whereabouts and whether he is still alive remain unknown, the investigation continues.

The arrested woman faces a provisional charge of kidnapping.

She is due to make her second appearance in the Kariega magistrate’s court later in November.

It is understood a second person was brought in for questioning and has since agreed to testify for the state.

