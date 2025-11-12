Court finds ex-lover turned R610,000 loan into ‘gift’ out of resentment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The court has ruled a woman’s claim that R610,000 she received from her ex-lover was a “gift of affection” was nothing more than resentment after their relationship went sour.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, judge Leonie Windell of the Johannesburg high court overturned a lower court’s decision that had absolved the defendant, the woman, from repaying the money to the plaintiffs, a married man and his wife who loaned her the funds in 2017.

The plaintiffs, who were married in community of property, said R210,000 and R400,000 were sent to the respondent after she promised to repay them on demand.

The man had separated from his wife when he formed a relationship with the respondent. He has since gone back to his marriage.

Windell found the trial court had erred in dismissing the husband’s claim and “objective documentary evidence” proved the payments were loans repayable on demand.

Sowetan