Why Rob Evans’ second bail bid was shot down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Rob Evans remains in custody after his second bid at bail failed on Tuesday.

The Gqeberha high court believes it is highly probable that businessman Rob Evans will be found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.

With the mounting evidence — including blood stains, strangulation marks and broken glass — Evans’ second bid for bail was shot down on Tuesday.

Not only did the court find the evidence to be stacked against him, but judge Nyameko Gqamana said he was in agreement with the lower court’s finding that the alleged attack was premeditated — and not a spur-of-the-moment incident.

“I’m acutely aware that the appellant [Evans] must be presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Gqamana said.

“But in light of his decision not to provide an explanation regarding the death of the deceased who died in his sole presence, it is highly improbable that he will be acquitted.”

Read more here.

The Herald