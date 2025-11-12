NewsPREMIUM

Why Rob Evans’ second bail bid was shot down

Court believes businessman will be found guilty of murdering girlfriend as evidence mounts

Guy Rogers

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter

Murder accused Rob Evans remains in custody after his second bid at bail failed on Tuesday. (WERNER HILLS)

The Gqeberha high court believes it is highly probable that businessman Rob Evans will be found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.

With the mounting evidence — including blood stains, strangulation marks and broken glass — Evans’ second bid for bail was shot down on Tuesday.

Not only did the court find the evidence to be stacked against him, but judge Nyameko Gqamana said he was in agreement with the lower court’s finding that the alleged attack was premeditated — and not a spur-of-the-moment incident.

“I’m acutely aware that the appellant [Evans] must be presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Gqamana said.

“But in light of his decision not to provide an explanation regarding the death of the deceased who died in his sole presence, it is highly improbable that he will be acquitted.”

Read more here.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Dry taps force Eastern Cape villagers to drink river water

2

From climate diplomacy to lion bones: what’s behind Dion George’s possible ouster

3

‘This South African air is suffocating’: AKA’s mother wants justice for her son

4

POLL | After years of delays do you believe Aarto will make roads safer?

5

CHENGEDZAI MAFINI & JOYENDU BHADURY | Vuca and smell the coffee: resilience is key to future-proofing South African supply chains in a disruptive world